Nick Cave praises Bob Dylan’s new track “Murder Most Foul”

Nick Cave expressed his opinion of Bob Dylan’s latest song “Murder Most Foul”, calling the track “unusually comforting, especially at this moment.”

Writing in The Red Hand Files, where the Australian singer often answers fans’ questions and magazines his thoughts, frontman Bad Bad Seeds responded to several readers who asked about the song: “‘Murder Most Foul’ reminds us that everything is not lost as itself the song becomes a lifeline thrown into our present predicament.

“It’s as if he has traveled a long distance, a period of time full of earned integrity and growth that soothes the path of a lullaby, song or prayer,” he added, also describing the song as “Wonderful” and “Beautiful.”

Cave also urged fans to approach his experience “with a certain amount of respect and respect, as if meeting these things for the last time,” after one fan asked if he thought it was Dylan’s “swan song.”

“I say this not only in the light of the coronavirus novel,” he wrote, “but rather that it is an eloquent way to live and cherish it here and now, tasting it as if it were the last time.” “

Cave finished publishing Stevie Smith’s English Poet “I Don’t Talk.” You can read his full post in “The Red Hand Files” here.

Earlier today (April 8), Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announced details of the postponed UK and European tour for spring and summer 2021.

Touring in support of their popular 2019 album “Ghosteen”, they were previously forced to postpone their upcoming shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.