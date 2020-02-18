[nick-cave-&-the-negative-seeds-to-head-out-on-tour-with-weyes-blood]

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced that they will be heading out on tour later this year with assist from Weyes Blood.

Established to consider spot in September and October, the band’s North American tour will begin at The Armory in Minneapolis on September 16 ending at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on October 17.

Introduced on Cave’s Instagram, you can see the total list of dates underneath:

Tickets for the North The usa tour go on sale Friday (February 21) and can be ordered listed here.

In support of their hugely acclaimed new album ‘Ghosteen’, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will embark on a string of British isles and European dwell dates, commencing in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday, April 22.

Between the European dates, The Bad Seeds will check out Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Leeds just before headlining two evenings at The O2 in London.

See the full record of European dates below:

Wednesday 22 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal



Thursday 23 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal



Saturday 25 April – WiZink Centre, Madrid, Spain



Sunday 26 April – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain



Wednesday 29 April – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland



Thursday 30 April – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium



Saturday 2 May – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, United kingdom



Sunday three May – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Uk



Tuesday 5 May perhaps – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, United kingdom



Wednesday 6 May – Manchester Arena, Manchester, British isles



Friday eight Might – 3Arena, Dublin, Eire



Tuesday 12 May perhaps – Initially Immediate Arena, Leeds, United kingdom



Thursday 14 May – The O2, London, British isles



Friday 15 May perhaps – The O2, London, United kingdom



Sunday 17 May possibly – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany



Monday 18 May possibly – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany



Wednesday 20 May possibly – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark



Thursday 21 May perhaps – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark



Saturday 23 May well – Ericsson World, Stockholm, Sweden



Monday 25 May possibly – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway



Wednesday 27 Might – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany



Thursday 28 May perhaps – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland



Saturday 30 May well O2 – Arena, Prague, Czech Republic



Monday 1 June – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria



Tuesday 2 June – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary



Thursday four June – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia



Saturday six June – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany



Monday eight June – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland



Tuesday nine June – Mediolanum Discussion board, Milan, Italy



Thursday 11 June – Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy



Sunday 14 June – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France



Wednesday 17 June – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

Next 7 days, Weyes Blood will embark on her ‘A Good deal Has Modified Tour’ in Oceania in assist of her personal 2019 album ‘Titanic Rising’, which NME termed “a wonderful album,” in a 4-star overview.

In the meantime, Plasticgod have introduced out a new Nick Cave vinyl determine, titled ‘Loverman’.

The US pop art organization, who create “collectable pop lifestyle vinyl figures” and other memorabilia, beforehand teamed up with Cave in 2015 to release five vinyl figures.