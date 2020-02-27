nick-jonas-acquired-turned-down-by-this-fellow-‘the-voice’-coach-to-report-tracks-he-wrote

Nick Jonas reveals he wrote songs and submitted them for one of his fellow The Voice coaches to record, but obtained rejected!

Throughout Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice, the 27-yr-old entertainer was vying to get a contestant on his group and told her, “You’re the type of singer I would die to produce tunes for.”

“Am I the form of artist you could publish music for?” Kelly Clarkson requested.

“I consider I have submitted songs for you that you turned down,” Nick replied. Oh no!

“WHAT?! Have you?!” Kelly then reacted.

Could you picture, maybe a Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas duet?!