nick-jonas-blocks-kelly-clarkson-to-get-arei-moon-on-his-‘the-voice’-staff

Arei Moon is the 3rd addition to Workforce Nick on The Voice!

The singer-songwriter done the tour edition of Kelly Clarkson‘s song “Miss Independent”.

The two Nick and Kelly turned their chairs for Arei, but Nick utilized his block to assure he obtained her on his team.

“There had been two outcomes here. one) I block @kellyclarkson and get away unharmed and with an incredible artist… OR… 2) @kellyclarkson doesn’t enable me stroll out of listed here alive. Glad it was #1 🙂 #VoicePremiere,” Nick wrote on Twitter.

“For when in my lifetime I have ZERO text y’all. I’m just unfortunate Pensive deal with Perfectly played @nickjonas… perfectly performed. #VoicePremiere #BlockedbyJonas,” Kelly additional.

“Ahhhhhhhhh I bought two chair turns and a block!!!! #TeamNick oh em gee!!!!!!! @NBCTheVoice,” Arei wrote on her account. “Still freakin out! @nickjonas @NBCTheVoice #TeamNick”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/V8cLvt5HQ9M" width="500"></noscript>

Click Below to discover out who else is on Crew Nick!