nick-jonas-brings-armed-forces-male-samuel-wilco-household-to-group-nick-on-‘the-voice’

Samuel Wilco showed off his soulful voice when singing Stevie Ponder‘s “Lately” on The Voice!
The 39-calendar year-aged armed forces dad from Kentucky obtained coaches Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas to change their chairs.
Right after his effectiveness ended, Kelly and Nick‘s chairs had a malfunction and unexpectedly turned again all-around.
“That general performance was unbelievable. And thank you for your service,” Nick mentioned. “We need a voice like that in this competitiveness, and you brought it right now. You did it with ease. It sort of created me a little jealous and upset, actually, that I cannot do that.”
“Avoided the Block Shelton curse … Welcome to #TeamNick Samuel! #VoiceBlinds,” Nick tweeted about the audition.
