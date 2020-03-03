Nick Jonas Brings Armed forces Male Samuel Wilco Household to Group Nick on ‘The Voice’

Samuel Wilco showed off his soulful voice when singing Stevie Ponder‘s “Lately” on The Voice!

The 39-calendar year-aged armed forces dad from Kentucky obtained coaches Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas to change their chairs.

Right after his effectiveness ended, Kelly and Nick‘s chairs had a malfunction and unexpectedly turned again all-around.

“That general performance was unbelievable. And thank you for your service,” Nick mentioned. “We need a voice like that in this competitiveness, and you brought it right now. You did it with ease. It sort of created me a little jealous and upset, actually, that I cannot do that.”

“Avoided the Block Shelton curse … Welcome to #TeamNick Samuel! #VoiceBlinds,” Nick tweeted about the audition.

