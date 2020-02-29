nick-jonas-carries-a-leather-bag-to-his-organization-assembly

Nick Jonas heads out of a conference at the San Vicente Bungalows on Friday afternoon (February 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-12 months-aged actor held a leather clutch even though leaving the company meeting.

That very same day, Nick‘s spouse Priyanka Chopra was joined by some business associates even though checking out possible office spaces all-around town.

The Jonas Brothers are at present taking some time off just after wrapping their globe tour and in advance of their residency in Las Vegas. Nick is going to be rather busy shortly when the are living demonstrates for The Voice start!