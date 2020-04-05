Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been making headlines since they were added on December 1, 2018. Where many naysayers and trolls were hitting the couple in the middle of the couple’s distance for their extraordinary wedding. All criticisms are handled with sass.

Now that Priyanka Chopra can lift millions of hearts with her beauty, no one can help her think about what’s in her, which makes husband and actor singer Nick Jonas the most excited. Well, the PC has finally gone crazy and you won’t believe it!

Nick Jonas is most excited about Priyanka Chopra’s talk! Read on

The Mary Kom actress revealed that it was her ambitious nature that Nick liked the most. Priyanka added the dinner conversation to Priyanka Priyanka in her recent interview to Tatler magazine, “When I come to talk about dinner at the business, she gets excited. We both focus on our career and we respect how important our work is to one another. “

Nick spoke openly about the proposal to his beloved Priyanka, “when he first told me how much he loved my ambition. It was not my use to hear from the boys. In fact, this is something that most of the people who came to me were a little cautious. Well done. “

Priyanka and Nick have donated money to several organizations like PM-CARS Fund, UNICEF, Fidy America, and Gunz to help them in every way they can to fight the pandemic COVID aka aka coronavirus.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.