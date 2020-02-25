Nick Jonas Joins ‘The Voice’ Tonight – Meet up with All The Coaches & Movie star Mentors

The Voice is again with an all new period!

Season 18 of the strike singing competition premieres TONIGHT (February 24) with an all star panel of coaches.

Nick Jonas is signing up for the display as the newest mentor, together with returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Carson Daly is of course back as the host.

“I’m so excited to be a portion of The Voice family members,” Nick explained. “It’s these types of an great group of men and women, and I can’t wait to help these artists really make and hone in to uncover their unique voices.”

In situation you missed it, all four coaches teamed up for a tremendous quartet general performance of Nick‘s smash track “Jealous”!

Tune in to The Voice TONIGHT (February 24) at 8/7c on NBC. Test out a 1st glimpse at the time now!

Click on via the slideshow to get to discover the coaches’ Voice stats and meet up with their superstar mentors…

