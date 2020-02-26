nick-jonas-just-spilled-some-jonas-brothers-album-information

Nick Jonas may have allow a cat out of the bag!

The 27-year-outdated entertainer and The Voice decide went on These days on Tuesday morning (February 25) to chat about the demonstrate, the Jonas Brothers and extra.

All through the job interview, Nick was requested about new tunes and he revealed a extremely significant depth for Jonatics!

“We have been back again in the studio with Ryan Tedder, doing work tough on the new document, which is going to be declared in the following couple months — title, monitor listing, all that,” he mentioned.

Yep. Just can’t wait for of that to be announced. The new album is set to be introduced later on this year, and we’re betting on the commencing of summer season!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fqPyW1Ja_cs" width="500"></noscript>