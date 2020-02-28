nick-jonas-needed-to-go-to-university-to-research-this…

Did you know that Nick Jonas experienced goals of heading to school and learning some thing that would have been a comprehensive 180 from his tunes profession?!

The 27-yr-old singer opened up through an interview this week on Late Evening with Seth Meyers.

Nick unveiled that he looked at colleges more than 10 decades in the past and wished to pursue baseball at Northwestern University. At the time, he was previously famed from currently being in the Jonas Brothers.

“I went again in 2008 or 2009. We ended up on tour. We stopped in Chicago. I experienced dreams of going to faculty to examine being a author, journalist, or something. And I went with my dad to take a look at the campus and it turned into a scene from Really hard Day’s Evening,” Nick shared. “But the true dream was to try to walk on to the baseball team to participate in.”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5hPTHiyi-ZA" width="500"></noscript>