nick-jonas-opens-up-about-that-unlucky-grammys-spinach-incident!-(video-clip)

Nick Jonas opened up about the moment he discovered that he experienced spinach in his enamel during the Jonas Brothers‘ functionality of “What A Gentleman Gotta Do” at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Host Jimmy Fallon brought up the photo to his The Tonight Demonstrate audience on Tuesday night time (February 25) of Nick, who had spinach in his tooth, through the effectiveness.

“No a single checked my tooth,” Nick mentioned.

“Here’s the matter which is actually discouraging about this, Alright. Initially of all, there was spinach in my enamel from my breakfast, which I ate hrs prior to. So the entire working day, no a single thought to be like, ‘Hey man, there’s some thing again there’,” Nick recalled.

“We have been truly thrilled due to the fact the overall performance went very effectively and it was like our Grammy moment. Our return,” Nick added about speaking to his manager backstage. “I was so amped and I was like, ‘What’d you consider?’ and he’s like, ‘Well, just really do not check–.’”

Nick straight away went to look at his cellular phone and figured out about the spinach. “The 1st message on my cell phone was from Adam Levine. He’s like, ‘Nice general performance. You had a small schmutz in your tooth,’” he recalled.

Also for the duration of his physical appearance, Nick Jonas and Jimmy took turns randomly singing karaoke to pop songs, like Slide Out Boy‘s “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down,” receiving sprayed in the encounter with drinking water every single time they mess up the lyrics.

