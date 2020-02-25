Nick Jonas Performs Ed Sheeran ‘Perfect’ Duet With ‘The Voice’ Contestant Tate Brusa

By
David Keith
-
nick-jonas-performs-ed-sheeran-‘perfect’-duet-with-‘the-voice’-contestant-tate-brusa

Nick Jonas Performs Ed Sheeran 'Perfect' Duet With 'The Voice' Contestant Tate Brusa

Nick Jonas usually takes the phase with Tate Brusa on The Voice year 18 premiere!

The 27-year-outdated Jonas Brother was striving to influence the 16-year-aged to be on his workforce, and joined him on stage, took his guitar and aided him sing a selected way.

Tate ended up buying Nick as his mentor, creating him the 1st contestant on Team Nick!

[email protected] you should cease harassing my teammate, you know Snowflake is good. I get regular updates from her new house owners. Welcome to #TeamNick Tate – you manufactured an excellent determination. #VoicePremiere,” Nick wrote on Twitter in the course of the airing.

“wow. #TEAMNICK This is mad @NBCTheVoice !!!! Allows DO THIS!” Tate extra on his account.

Check out the overall performance now!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB