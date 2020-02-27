nick-jonas-&-priyanka-chopra-coordinate-their-orange-seems-to-be-out-in-nyc

Nick Jonas walks behind spouse Priyanka Chopra while arriving again at their home in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (February 26).

The married pair appeared like they were matching in orange with his hoodie and Priyanka‘s top.

Just recently in the course of his visual appeal on The Kelly Clarkson Display, Nick dealt with the age difference among him and Priyanka, who is the exact same age as Kelly.

“My wife’s 37. It’s neat,” he claimed.

Nick and Priyanka‘s age big difference has lengthy been a subject of debate. See how Priyanka reacted to the reviews in this article!