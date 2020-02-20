[nick-jonas-reveals-his-system-to-acquire-on-his-first-year-of-‘the-voice’]

Nick Jonas is opening up about how he ideas on successful his initially period of The Voice!

The 27-12 months-outdated is having around as a new mentor for the impending time, which is suitable all-around the corner.

In a new video, Nick reveals what his tactic is for obtaining the ideal artists to take him to the prime.

“All of the coaches have their pitch practices locked in, and I’m now imagining of what my pitch tactic is going to be, and I’ve bought a couple thoughts,” Nick says in the clip.

“What looks to be operating for me is talking to the artist as a teammate and not as a mentor,” he extra. “I’m declaring, let us operate on this together.”

Be guaranteed to tune in for the time 18 premiere of The Voice on Monday (February 24) at eight/7c on NBC!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kI2L1QB1eF4" width="500"></noscript>