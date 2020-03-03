nick-jonas-takes-advantage-of-musical-family-members-similarities-to-get-about-allegra-miles-on-‘the-voice’

Allegra Miles wowed two of the judges on The Voice!

The 16-year-aged singer sat at the piano and executed the Kings of Leon strike “Use Somebody”.

Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas each turned their chairs to try and get Allegra on their teams.

Though speaking with Allegra, Nick relevant with her on equally being from musical people, and they equally began creating all-around age 12. She finished up picking out Workforce Nick!

“Musical spouse and children [check] Initial track at 12 [check] Preserving my jacket [check] It was intended to be! Welcome to #TeamNick Allegra! #VoiceBlinds,” Nick wrote in a tweet.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/euKwYNGoPkg" width="500"></noscript>