[nick-jonas-&-wife-priyanka-chopra-take-pleasure-in-intimate-meal-date-in-italy]

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are making the most of a evening out in Italy!

The 27-12 months-previous singer and the 37-12 months-outdated actress arrived in type for dinner at Paper Moon restaurant on Saturday (February 15) in Milan, Italy.

Nick seemed sharp in a black accommodate about a white T-shirt although Priyanka donned a shirt-dress with Dracula’s experience on it with carrying black boots for their evening out.

The day ahead of, Nick and Priyanka held hands as they celebrated Valentine’s Working day collectively.

FYI: Priyanka is putting on a Moschino x Common dress.

