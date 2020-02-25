nick-jonas-wins-his-very-first-four-chair-transform-on-‘the-voice’-year-eighteen-premiere

Joanna Serenko is officially Team Nick on The Voice!
Just after blowing away all 4 judges and finding a 4 chair flip, the 18-12 months-old singer from St. Louis, Mo., ended up selecting Nick Jonas as her mentor.
This marks the extremely very first time Nick has a won a four chair turn fight. These types of a large night time for him!
“You see what occurs when you fight for one thing you want? YOU GET IT! Let’s DO THIS JOANNA! #VoicePremiere,” Nick tweeted.
“Feeling so energized from all the adore I have been getting tonight. And also SO sorry @johnlegend… #TEAMNICK Crimson heart,” Joanna included on her have account.
Nick finished up with two contestants on Staff Nick at the stop of the evening. Meet his other teammate Tate Brusa!
