Nick Kyrgios Features To Aid Aussies In Will need Amid Coronavirus

Tennis legend Nick Kyrgios has once once more proved himself to be just as terrific off the courtroom following providing to open up his wallet to support out Australians in need throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-calendar year-old took to Instagram on Monday to give to assistance out any Australian who may well be having difficulties amid the financial downfall of the coronavirus outbreak.

“If Any person is not doing work/not getting an money and operates out of food stuff, or times are just tough… please do not go to slumber with an vacant tummy,” he began the write-up.

“Don’t be afraid or humiliated to deliver me a personal concept. I will be a lot more than joyful to share whichever I have.”

“Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or some milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no thoughts questioned.”

The write-up amassed much more than 70,000 likes and 2,000 comments inside of 7 hours, with thousands thanking the athlete for his superior deed.

Though he’s infamous for becoming a *small* bit of a drama queen on the court, Kyrgios’ charitable efforts have to be counseled.

He just lately donated a whopping $20,000 to bushfire relief previously this yr, and now he’s opening his wallet once once more to enable out Aussies who are much less fortunate than himself.

He helps make for super entertaining tennis matches with a spicy serving of drama on the facet AND he’s a charitable king. We simply cannot aid but stan King Kyrgios himself.