Nick Lachey didn’t read a word about Jessica Simpson’s new memories

Nick Lachey replied to Jessica Simpson’s recent book, Open Book, and said he hadn’t read a word about it.

46-year-old Lachey, who has been married to Simpson since 2006, was asked about her most important memories that affect her life as a married couple.

“Well, no, I haven’t read a single word,” he told us on Saturday night at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

The former 98 Degrees singer, who attended the event with his current wife Vanessa Lachey, said: “We both didn’t read the book, and no, she didn’t get it before it was published.”

Despite Lachey’s insistence that he hadn’t kept the book, Simpson spoke fondly of her first husband and short-lived marriage.

“We meant a lot to ourselves and will always do so,” Simpson writes in an excerpt from the memoirs.

“I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and I would never say anything to ignore that.”

Simpson also went into balancing their relationship during their time on Newlyweds’ successful reality show.

She writes: “We were young and pioneered reality television. We worked and were great at it, but when it was time to be alone, we weren’t great at it anymore.”

Simpson married NFL star Eric Johnson in 2014 and they share three children: Maxwell (seven), Ace (six) and Birdie (ten).

Meanwhile, Lachey married Vanessa Lachey in 2011.

