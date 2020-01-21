Nick Madrigal, Andrew Vaughn, 27, invited to White Sox’s spring training

Top econd basic prospect Nick Madrigal and first basic prospect Andrew Vaughn are at the head of a list of 12 minor leaguers from the White Sox organization who receive invitations for spring training.

The Sox on Tuesday also announced that they have agreed to terms on minor league contracts for 15 free agents who have received non-selection invitations to spring training: right-handed Drew Anderson, Ryan Burr, Brady Lail, Alex McRae and Bryan Mitchell; left-handed people Adalberto Mejia, Ross Detwiler, Caleb Frare, Jacob Lindgren and Matt Tomshaw; infielders Cheslor Cuthbert, Andrew Romine and Matt Skole, and outfielders Jaycob Brugman and Nicky Delmonico.

Joining Madrigal and Vaughn with the prospects who are not on the 40-man roster starting the spring training in the Major League camp: right-handed Tayron Guerrero, Codi Heuer, Tyler Johnson and Jonathan Stiever; left-handed people Kodi Medeiros and Hunter Schryver; catcher Carlos Pérez, first baseman Gavin Sheets; and outfielders Luis González Daniel Palka received invitations to the Major League camp from the system.

Vaughn was the No. 3 general choice in the 2019 concept and is the No. 3 prospect of the organization per MLB pipeline; Madrigal became number 4 in 2018 and is in fourth place. Also ranked in the top 30 of Sox: Stiever (No. 6), Gonzalez (11th), Sheets (12th), Johnson (18th) and Heuer (23rd).

Pitchers and catchers apply for the spring training on 12 February. Position players report 17 February, the day of the first full squad workout.

Below is remarkable information for the non-selection invitees provided by Sox:

RHP Drew Anderson: Spent most of the 2019 season with Class AAA Lehigh Valley in the Philadelphia organization, but also appeared in two games with the Phillies;

FROM Jaycob Brugman: Split the 2019 season with Class AAA Tacoma in the Seattle system and Class AAA Norfolk in the Baltimore organization;

RHP Ryan Burr: Was limited to 16 gigs with the White Sox last season before undergoing a Tommy John operation in June;

FROM Cheslor Cuthbert: Split the 2019 season between Kansas City and Class AAA Omaha … appeared in 84 games with the Royals;

FROM Nicky Delmonico: Divide the 2019 season between the White Sox and the AAA Charlotte class before undergoing a year-end surgery in May;

LHP Ross Detwiler: Pitched for both the White Sox and Class AAA Charlotte in 2019 after being signed as a free agent on 9 May 2019;

LHP Caleb Frare: Spent most of last season with class AAA Charlotte, but also made five appearances with the White Sox;

FROM Luis González: Enters the season assessed by MLB.com as No. 11 in the White Sox system;

RHP Tayron Guerrero: Was designated for assignment on January 2 after being exempted from waiver from Miami on December 6, 2019;

RHP Codi Heuer: Enters the season assessed by MLB.com as number 23 in the White Sox system;

RHP Tyler Johnson: Enters the season assessed by MLB.com as No. 18 in the Sox system;

RHP Brady Lail: Combined to make 26 appearances (one start) in the Yankees minor league system in 2019 … also one appearance for the Yankees;

LHP Jacob Lindgren: Last season 21 games (one start) made between Class A Kannapolis, Class A Winston-Salem and the Arizona Rookie League White Sox;

INF Nick Madrigal: Enters the season assessed by MLB.com as number 4 in the White Sox system; was selected by the White Sox in the first round (number 4 overall) of the 2018 freshman team.

RHP Alex McRae: Split the 2019 season between Pittsburgh and Class AAA Indianapolis … made 11 appearances (two starts) with the Pirates;

LHP Kodi Medeiros: Was designated for allocation on January 9 after spending the entire 2019 season with Class AA Birmingham;

LHP Adalberto Mejia: Split the 2019 season between Minnesota, Los Angeles-AL and St. Louis … made 13 games with the Twins, 20 with the Angels and two with the Cardinals;

RHP Bryan Mitchell: Spent the entire season in the San Diego system and pitched for Class AAA El Paso and the Arizona Rookie League Padres;

FROM Daniel Palka: Spent most of the 2019 season with Class AAA Charlotte, but also appeared in 30 games with the White Sox;

C Carlos Pérez: Spent the entire 2019 season with Class A Winston-Salem;

INF Andrew Romine: Spent the entire 2019 season with Class AAA Lehigh Valley … previously played for the Angels (2010-13), Detroit (2014-17) and Seattle (2018);

LHP Hunter Schryver: Last season 41 matches played between Klasse AAA Charlotte and Klasse AA Birmingham;

INF Gavin Sheets: Enters the season assessed by MLB.com as No. 12 in the White Sox system; was selected by the White Sox in the second round of the First-Year Player Draft 2017.

INF Matt Skole: Spent most of last season with class AAA Charlotte, but also appeared in 27 games with the White Sox;

RHP Jonathan Stiever: Enters the season assessed by MLB.com as No. 6 in the Sox system;

LHP Matt Tomshaw: A combined 26 performances (17 starts) made between Class AAA Charlotte and Class AA Birmingham in 2019;