Nick Madrigal believes he can be White Sox’s Opening Day second baseman

Prospect Nick Madrigal believes he is ready for the Major League. Now he just has to prove it to the White Sox, who aren’t sure yet.

De Sox refused to offer Yolmer Sanchez winner 2019 Gold Glove last week, paving the way for Madrigal this season.

As it looks now, CEO Rick Hahn said the Sox depends on Leury Garcia, Danny Mendick and Madrigal to keep the fort in second place.

Can Madrigal be the second baseman of the Sox Opening Day?

“I feel it is a very realistic [possibility] in my mind,” Madrigal said Friday. “I have hope.”

But Hahn, who has been patient with all Sox prospects during the rebuild, seemed a little more hesitant about Madrigal.

“He is viable, but he still has to prove a few things,” Hahn said. “I think that when we try to think as objectively as possible about where he is developing, he has not necessarily answered all the questions we have for him in the minor leagues.

“I don’t think we’ve written him in any way as the second baseman of Opening Day at this point. … But could he change his mind? Yes.”

During a SoxFest panel on Saturday, director of player development Chris Getz noted that Madrigal was not happy with the Sox’s decision to start him last season at Advanced Class A Winston-Salem.

But instead of pouting, Madrigal kept his head on the bigger goal: achieving the big competitions.

Madrigal finally finished 2019 with Class AAA Charlotte and stopped en route at Class AA Birmingham. He made a statement with his club and won .311 / .377 / .414 in a combination of 108 matches.

By the end of last season, Madrigal, the No. 4 in the Sox organization, expected to receive a call in September, but his phone never rang.

Madrigal’s attack seems to be there – he struckout only 16 times in 473 at bat last season – but his defense needs some work. That is why he spent this off season on speed and mobility hoping to dispel any doubts that the Sox might have that he is not ready for the big leagues.

“This is probably the best shape I have ever been in my life,” said Madrigal. “So I feel really good at this point.”

At the moment, his inexperience is one of the few things that works against Madrigal. Manager Rick Renteria still wants to see that Madrigal – who has only played 28 games with Charlotte – gets a few more turns and field experience with the minors.

There is a chance that Madrigal can surprise the buyer of the Sox and break the spring training with the big league ball club.

“We go in with fresh eyes and a fresh approach to spring training and see where he is,” said Hahn. “And in all likelihood make an assessment there.”

However, it is more likely that he will start his season in Charlotte.

Either way, expect Madrigal to make his Major League-debut in 2020.

“That’s something I’m ready for, I’ve had it in mind since the end of last season,” said Madrigal. “I felt like I had a good chance there last year, but it just wasn’t possible last year. But if they tell me today, I would be ready.”