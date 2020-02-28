nick-muszynski-has-belmont-on-a-roll-heading-into-the-ovc-tournament

Close Belmont Mentor Casey Alexander stated the Bruins did not participate in effectively but nevertheless uncovered a way to get their last standard season residence recreation more than Tennessee Tech. The Tennessean

Belmont’s Nick Muszynski proved Thursday evening he is again and probably far better than at any time at this vital position in the college or university basketball season.

The 6-foot-11 middle, who was the Ohio Valley Conference freshman of 12 months last period, served the Bruins prevail over a sluggish 2nd-50 percent functionality and defeat Tennessee Tech 65-62 in the remaining frequent year activity at Curb Function Middle.

He scored a activity-high 23 details such as 14 of the Bruins’ very last 18 when Tech was making an attempt to rally.

It was Muszynski’s ideal activity because scoring 25 against Japanese Illinois on Jan. four and arrived as Belmont prepares for the OVC Match March 4-seven at the Ford Centre in Evansville, Indiana.

Muszynski endured by a bit of a slump above 3 online games Feb. one-8 when he averaged only 11 factors.

Then he injured his correct ankle and performed only nine minutes, scoring 11 points versus Morehead State on Feb. 20, and 10 minutes without scoring against Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 22.

Belmont mentor Casey Alexander mentioned Tech came into the activity Thursday keyed on Muszynski, which manufactured his effectiveness even a lot more amazing.

“Seriously their system was to end Moose,” Alexander stated. “They fronted him, they required a whole lot of aid and (Tyler) Scanlon type of bailed us out in the first 50 percent with the way that he shot it. He did the work in the 1st 50 percent and Moose was very good in the second fifty percent.”

Muszynski stated his ankle nevertheless bothered him a little bit, but was a lot improved. He could inform Tech was concentrated on him.

“Anytime a crew total fronts you and you capture it and they ship doubles you know what they are performing,” Muszynski stated. “But we have acquired a bunch of fellas that can defeat you. I feel everybody all over the league knows that. You noticed what Tyler did in the initially 50 percent.”

Muszynski hopes to enable Belmont finish the normal year on a 10-activity get streak.

Crowded at the major

Belmont heads into the remaining video game of frequent period Saturday (seven: 30 p.m.) at Tennessee Point out (17-one, 9-8) tied with Austin Peay (20-10, 14-3) and Murray Point out (20-10, 14-three) in initially position.

Austin Peay plays at Murray State (7 p.m.) and if the Governors acquire they will clinch at the very least a share of the regular period championship.

If Austin Peay wins and Belmont loses the Governors will get the championship outright.

If Belmont wins and Murray Point out wins the Bruins and Racers will share the title.

If Murray Condition wins and Belmont loses the Racers gain the title.

The very last time Austin Peay won the normal time was in 2007-08. Belmont shared the title last yr with Murray Point out and gained it outright in 2012-13, 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2015-16.

TSU locked in

TSU dominated Jacksonville Condition in the first 50 % Thursday evening and led 30-13 at the intermission.

Jacksonville Condition was better in the next half, but TSU held on for a 65-55 earn and locked up fifth put in the standings.

That’s an improvement more than previous calendar year, coach Penny Collins’ 1st with the Tigers, when they completed in 10th and failed to get in the convention event (only the prime eight groups get in).

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.