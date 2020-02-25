nick-ritchie-delivers-the-beef-for-bruins

All Nick Ritchie had to do was step on the ice for Tuesday’s optional early morning skate to allow you know that the Bruins have them selves a different form of participant in the former Duck.

Standing six-foot-two and looking every single bit the 230 pounds at which he is shown, the B’s have by themselves the sizing that they’ve been making an attempt to attain considering the fact that falling just small of their Stanley Cup aim at the fingers of a larger St. Louis Blues team.

Mentor Bruce Cassidy prepared to waste no time in putting Ritchie in the lineup, penciling him in to perform remaining wing with center Charlie Coyle and appropriate wing Anders Bjork on Tuesday. Cassidy reported he picked the brains of some individuals in the Anaheim firm on what to count on from Ritchie.

“He’s a major-bodied person, really should be able to contribute with the net-front presence. He has a superior shot and probably improved palms than he’s offered credit score for. We’ll have to see in which he best suits,” mentioned Cassidy, who did not rule out bumping him up to the (David) Krejci line or down to the fourth line. “I experienced some conversations with some people today in Anaheim — I don’t want to get unique — about what his very best characteristics and we’ll check out to get that out of him. He’s a rough male. He ought to consider treatment of that section of the match. He’s received excellent offensive instincts. He showed that in junior. Regardless of whether he had the option (in Anaheim), I never want to go down that road.. He’ll get an chance to play with Coyle … We want to place him with a centerman who can get him the puck where by he can create house.”

Ritchie might not be a hit device like a Ryan Reaves or Tom Wilson, but it is part of his match. He comes in this article with 79 in 41 video games even though enjoying an average of 14: 23 a evening. He has not fought in two years — two sport misconducts assisted to beef up his penalty minutes, though he did lead the Ducks in minors with 19 (which is possibly not the most effective factor) — but when he does go, he can go. He’s battled some tricky clients, including Brenden Dillon, Zack Kassian and Kyle Clifford.

How significantly that skill set will be required stays to be witnessed, but the B’s wanted some sort of physical presence. He reported on Tuesday morning that there has not however been a ton of dialogue about what was expected of him. He was scheduling on just pulling on his new No. 21 and allowing his activity speak for by itself. He was also having a chance to play along with a person of the most popular Bruins in Coyle.

“I performed towards him when he was in Minnesota and of course in this article,” claimed Ritchie. “He’s a superior player, holds on to the puck, drives the net, helps make a great deal of little performs along the wall. I do a whole lot of all those matters as nicely and with any luck , I can open up up some place, also, and we can the two push to the web and engage in in the offensive zone.”

He said he viewed some of the Cup final, when if there was a single issue missing in the B’s lineup, it was just one more huge physique.

“I did check out a minor little bit of the finals. St. Louis is a large workforce and played bodily and had some major men. It’s possible that more substantial human body could have served them at the time. But they lost in Recreation 7 so it was nonetheless a really close collection,” mentioned Ritchie.

The B’s, of course, were being hoping the 24-calendar year-outdated Nick’s more mature brother Brett could deliver that presence, but after a handful of months of stops and starts off, he was waived and sent down to Providence.

“I talked to him a lot. We have a actually very good partnership,” claimed Nick. “Things did not get the job done out. But it is fresh for me and it’s definitely remarkable for me. Certainly I want him to keep on playing as properly and with any luck , get back. I just cannot genuinely stress about that kind of stuff correct now. I’m just fearful about Boston and doing what I can do.”

Heinen well favored

Cassidy conceded it was really hard to see Danton Heinen depart in the Ritchie deal.

“For a coach, here’s a guy that was groomed in the firm, drafted, progress camps, a excellent player for us. Helped us get to a sure stage. You loathe to see him go,” stated Cassidy. “I imagine which is the sensation with the fellas in the room. He’s a great teammate, a fantastic person, tricky-functioning guy, a good professional, very good participant. But we went a various course with a player we feel will give us a various ingredient in the lineup that some nights is far more useful. You make that final decision and see how it turns out.” …

Cassidy stated he hoped Ondrej Kase would get in Thursday’s game in opposition to Dallas, but he was not making any claims. The truth that the B’s have a scheduled day off on Wednesday does not support. …

Tuukka Rask was searching to set a new Bruins house points document on Tuesday. He went into the activity from the Flames with a 14–six record at the Backyard. He was tied with Very small Thompson, who went 20– in 1929-30.