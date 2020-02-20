Near Nicky Sutton killed a few people, like his grandmother, but did not get a loss of life sentence until he aided fatally stab a baby rapist in jail. Wochit

Dying row inmate Nick Sutton gained his very last food Thursday afternoon, 3 hours right before his scheduled execution in Tennessee’s electrical chair.

Sutton, 58, ordered fried pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy and peach pie with vanilla ice cream, in accordance to the Tennessee Office of Correction. Death row inmates typically have a $20 restrict for their previous meal.

Sutton was convicted of killing four people, which include his grandmother, Dorothy Sutton.

He was 18 years outdated in December 1979 when he knocked his grandmother unconscious and threw her into a river to drown in East Tennessee’s Hamblen County.

Right after jurors located him guilty of murder, Sutton confessed he had currently killed John Substantial, his 19-yr-old mate from substantial college, and Charles Almon, a 46-year-previous Knoxville person. He took plea discounts and been given two a lot more life sentences in their killings.

On Jan. 15, 1985, Sutton and a different inmate fatally stabbed Carl Estep, a convicted boy or girl rapist from Knoxville, in a cell at Morgan County Regional Correctional Facility.

This time, a jury convicted Sutton of initially-degree murder and sentenced him to die.

Decades later on, Sutton is scheduled to be executed by electrocution at 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EST Thursday at Riverbend Utmost Stability Institution in Nashville.

