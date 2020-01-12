Nick Valianti, Schuyer Gooley take the lesson at Northeast Invitational

Loading...

So what is Nick Valianti looking forward to after a monstrous race weekend that has produced a few personal records? Back to training on the hills and trails of Marshfield.

The senior from Rams opened his weekend Friday night with a personal best ride of 4:24 miles on the Yale Track Classic. Valianti was back in the 2-mile on Sunday at the Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center. He traded laps with Alex Brown from Hopkinton for just over a mile before continuing on his own and sprinting over the final line in another personal record of 9: 30.56.

Valianti is convinced that the work he is applying now will translate into sub 4:20 and 9:20 in the miles and 2-miles respectively.

“It was a great weekend,” Valianti said. “Now I want to go outside and follow some training.”

Hopkinton’s Schuyler Gooley hoped to be in the peloton for the girls’ 2-mile opening mile, but that went out of the window early when she was the only runner in the field willing to increase the pace. Gooley zigzagged around different runners in the final laps and tore across the finish line in a personal record of 10: 55.02.

Gooley still has enough time to clock 10:47 and to qualify for the subjects in her specialty. During the prestigious New Balance Grand Prix on January 25, she also wants to improve her 4:59 personal record on the academic mile.

She was not happy with the early pace, but knew she had no choice. “I was hoping to stay the first mile behind people,” she said. “I should probably have done that, because my second mile was slower. My father and coach shouted splits. My goal was to go four more laps, but I didn’t really push until the last round. ”

Defensive All-State 600 champion Mikayla Paige of Tewksbury dropped to 200, but the result was the same. Paige, who has the fastest 600 in the country this season, hurried to a victory of 25.46. “We wanted to try doing some speed training, so why not do something else?” She said. “It’s a different race than the 600 where you run three laps.”

After finishing second in the 200 (25.98) to Paige, Abby Comella of Wellesley drove away from Madison Marsh of Shepherd Hill to the last back directly of the 400 and sprinted with an easy victory in 57.66. Marsh also dived under 60 seconds with her 59.58

“I knew Maddie would be there to push me and she is so talented,” Comella said. “Doing double is always a challenge. The 200 definitely sets the legs in motion and makes me ready for the 400. ”

Derek Chalmers of Wellesley was out in the 200 quickly and defeated Jacob Kao of Acton-Boxboro for the 22.26 win. Kao was a solid second in 22.60 and Tristen Howard of Medford clocked in at 22.90 for third place. Stanley Hanci van Methuen sprinted to a 50.29 to reach the 400 and Peter Diebold van Weston met his number 1 seed accounts in the 800 with his 1: 58.19 victory.