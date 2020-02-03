Nick Varano sells Strega restaurants

Nick Varano offers “arrivederci” on a part of him Strega restaurants. To Irish investment group Danu Partners acquired several of his eateries last week, the local restaurant owner has left a huge dose of emotion behind.

“I don’t even know what to compare it to,” Varano told the Track. “It’s like a puppy. You love your puppy. Then it gets bigger and makes a mess, but you’re so attached to it. Whatever he does, he’s still your dog.”

“You never want to get rid of it and you are broken when it gets older, because you know you have to do it,” he continued. “So it’s absolutely bittersweet.”

Attachments aside, Varano seized the opportunity that Danu offered him. He signed Strega Waterfront, STRIP by Strega and Strega Prime as well as four cafes and its catering business at the company, which also operates a Boston-based eatery Smith & Wollensky. And looking back on the brand he built, he now finds it hard to believe that the risks he hesitated to take literally bear fruit.

“I will never forget when Joe Fallon came to me, “he said, remembering his thoughts about opening Strega Waterfront in 2010.” He said, “Hey Nick, I’d really like you to place a restaurant in this new area, in the Seaport zone.”

“I remember looking around and I’m going, Joe, there really is nobody here. There are no roads. Who is coming? These are parking spaces,” he went on. . No building. “

Varano said Fallon assured him that the then undeveloped area would soon be unrecognizable. And with the encouragement of his wife, Michelleand two children, Nico and Marina, he went for it.

“I went,” You know what? Let me take a picture. Let’s wait and see what happens. These guys are much smarter than me. They know what they are going to do here, “he said.

As we now know Bostonians, the seaport exploded, with the food pioneer firmly planted on Fan Pier. Varano continued to throw the dice, first expanding his brand to the suburbs with Prime in Woburn in 2013 before STRIP was set up at the renewed Park Plaza in 2015. And at every new restaurant, Varano said his only goal was to make his customers feel special and make his family proud.

“When someone asks me:” What do you want your legacy to be one day? ” I said the only thing I ever cared about was 50 years from now, when Nico and Marina walk down Hanover Street, they can say their father was a good guy, “Varano said.

“The only thing I cared about was making them proud,” he added. “Like,” He quit school in ninth grade, but he went and made us proud. “So their father wasn’t just a drop out.” He may not have graduated, but that’s OK. He never said no to anyone. That’s my dad. “

In the midst of the deal with Danu Partners – the terms of which are not being announced – Varano retains three of its restaurants. He will still stick to it Strega North End, which is now mentioned Nick Varano’s Strega, as well as the two places named after his children, Rina’s pizzeria and Nico.

“This one here, they should pull it off of me,” he said about his North End location. “It’s the original. That’s where I started. … It’s my legacy and my neighborhood. Nothing like waking up and being on the street every day.”

“But more importantly, I really need a place where I can eat and not have to pay,” he laughed.