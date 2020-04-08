Nickelback documentary is “close to becoming released”

Nickelback’s Ryan Peake has checked in to enable fans know that a new documentary about the band is “close to becoming introduced.”

The guitarist posted the information by way of video clip on Nickelback’s social media channels, the place he also thanked admirers for having aspect in their #NickelbackRiffChallenge. Peake also described that drummer Daniel Adair did not element in the past session as he’s hurt his arm, but is now on the mend.

Peake says: “We teased a documentary on our tour a year and a half ago. And with no unexciting you with all the information, it is quite close to becoming released. So remember to remain tuned.

“I would say in the upcoming month or two, we may have a thing for most people that would like to see everything about Nickelback.

“Even if you never want to see everything about Nickelback, we’ll have it all for you. So, stay tuned. We hope you guys love it and we’ll check out to continue to keep you updated. In the meantime, keep safe and sound.”

The riff problem invites fans to perform and sing alongside to their favourite Nickelback tracks and upload them on the net. The band have been sharing movie clips on Twitter.

Nickelback introduced their ninth studio album Feed The Equipment back again in 2017, with frontman Chad Kroeger appearing on Devin Townsend’s Empath last 12 months.

Speaking with Consequence Of Sound, Townsend praised Kroeger for his involvement, indicating it was a “godsend” for him to function with the singer as it authorized him “to make conclusions on Empath that I don’t know if I would have built had I not produced his acquaintance.”

#NickelbackRiffChallenge…and a handful of updates pic.twitter.com/6cHg4kIVlpApril 7, 2020