Nickelback returns to Hershey with Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown on July 11th

HERSHEY – Social media may be split between love and hate in terms of nickelback, but concert fans can choose when the multi-platinum rockers will be at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, July 11th, along with special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler visit Bryant and the Shakedown.

According to Hershey Entertainment, the concert should begin at 6.30 p.m.

Tickets available starting at $ 25 are only available from Ticketmaster on the first day of pre-sale and then from HersheyEntertainment.com or the Giant Center box office.

Nickelback celebrates the 15th anniversary of its # 1 Diamond Certified album All the right reasons by performing the album in its entirety, in addition to a series of hits that fans know and love.

The album produced an astonishing seven radio singles, five of which were top 20 hot 100 singles, including “Photograph”, “Rockstar”, “Far Away”, “If Everyone Cared” and “Savin’ Me “.

After approval, All the right reasons debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 charts and was the third direct debut of band # 1 in their native Canada. All the right reasons spent 110 weeks in the top 30 of the US Billboard 200 charts and received several gold and platinum certifications worldwide. With over 19 million copies sold worldwide, the icon is one of the best-selling albums in North America.

With more than 23 single charts and fans around the world, Nickelback offers 12 sold-out world tours in a row, in which well over eight million die-hard and enthusiastic fans appear.

For more information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.Nickelback.com.

