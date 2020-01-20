Nickelback Teases Announcement of ‘All the Right Reasons’ Anniversary

It looks like Nickelback is announcing a 15th anniversary for his album “All the Right Reasons”.

The band’s fifth album with the hits “Rockstar” and “Photograph” will be 15 years old on October 4, 2020. In the USA it was awarded 10x platinum.

Last week, a countdown clock appeared on Nickelback’s official website, which expires on January 21 at 12:00 a.m.CET / 9:00 a.m.CET.

In addition, the website currently contains a video that appears to have something to do with “All the Right Reasons”. In the clip you can see a blonde woman who takes a black classic car from the warehouse and takes it for a spin.

The video is provided with the text “Photograph”. “We said that one day we would find out what it felt like to sing to more than just the steering wheel.”

Last week, the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lakeview, a live venue in Syracuse, released a picture of the same vehicle with lyrics from the band’s song “Animals”, which sparked tour rumors.

In the meantime, Nickelback’s unexpected contact with Donald Trump has led to a huge increase in streaming assets.

The Canadian band hit the headlines in October after the US president recorded the 2005 hit “Photograph” in a viral meme he tweeted for attacking democratic rival Joe Biden.