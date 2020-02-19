[nickelodeon-announces-‘henry-danger’-spinoff-‘danger-force’-showcasing-two-returning-characters!]

The planet of Henry Threat is not likely wherever!!

The lover most loved Nickelodeon show is at present in it’s closing time, but it was just declared that it will get a spinoff named Hazard Pressure.

Cooper Barnes and Michael D. Cohen will reprise their roles as Ray/Captain Guy and Schwoz, respectively, and they will also welcome a workforce of 4 new superheroes-in-schooling.

In Threat Drive, 4 kids–Chapa (Havan Flores), Miles (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (Dana Heath) and Bose (Luca Luhan)–are recruited to go to Swellview Academy for the Gifted (SW.A.G. for quick), a college conceived by Captain Male and brought to life by Schwoz, right after obtaining been accidentally mutated in the struggle to help save Swellview.

Even though there, the youngsters should find out to harness their commonly troublesome and sometimes uncontrollable superpowers as they get started to battle criminal offense. Regardless of the hazardous circumstances of their new lives, the superheroes should maintain their genuine identities a solution from the two from their households and the villains who are out to ruin them.

Danger Pressure will see 13 new episodes, generated by Cooper and Jace Norman, with production now underway.

The new characters will be introduced in the approaching last episodes of Henry Threat and Danger Pressure will formally premiere on March 28th on Nickelodeon!