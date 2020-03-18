Nickelodeon Launches World wide Prosocial Initiative #KidsTogether

Nickelodeon introduced today’s start of #KidsTogether, a world wide, multiplatform prosocial initiative making use of its most well-known figures and expertise to interact with young ones and households on guidelines for remaining balanced and also ideas for actions to do together though in the residence. Showcasing SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues & You!, Henry Threat, Bubble Guppies, and The Casagrandes, #KidsTogether is meant to provide as an added resource for mom and dad although giving child-correct, child-directed info through unique quick-kind videos, interstitials, downloadable pursuits and social material, with components aggregated for simple obtain on a central on line place, NickHelps.com.

On top of that, Noggin–Nickelodeon’s direct-to-consumer interactive understanding support for preschoolers–will be made available for free for three months starting up following week to tens of millions of young children in want by way of the assist of national spouse corporations, which includes the Nationwide Head Commence Affiliation and First Book. Noggin’s free demo period of time will also be extended to 60 times to all new subscribers, successful at the conclusion of the thirty day period. The ad-free of charge academic articles on Noggin at present involves more than 1,000 iconic, full-length episodes, quick-variety movies, and hundreds of interactive discovering online games and ebooks showcasing preschoolers’ most loved figures and far more.

#KidsTogether’s content, accessible throughout Nick’s screens starting up nowadays and ramping up by the rest of the 7 days and past, characteristics:

-Initial shorter-variety digital and linear written content these as SpongeBob practicing social distancing, the Bubble Guppies demonstrating correct hand-washing procedures, and Chickaletta and the PAW Patrol showcasing amazing dance moves to boost actual physical activity and wellness.

-Nick-branded interstitials built in partnership with GoNoodle that inspire kids to get up and get moving, with enable from Young Dylan’s beats or by becoming a member of Lincoln Loud’s dance party.

-Printable Blue’s Clues & You! action sheets and Bubble Guppies coloring internet pages, alongside with offscreen actions and online games to enable families engage in and study with each other at property.

-Noggin shorts on the Nick Jr. channel that supply discovering moments for preschoolers in the areas of wellness, social and emotional advancement, science, math, and literacy.

-NickHelps.com, a central on line spot that will mixture Nick’s information and give inbound links to exterior sources for youngsters and family members.

#KidsTogether will roll out domestically today across Nickelodeon’s portfolio of platforms and then prolong to Nick’s intercontinental markets, as properly.

Nickelodeon’s #KidsTogether initiative is part of ViacomCBS and Ad Council’s recently declared #AloneTogether, a national social- and talent-led campaign that educates audiences on the great importance of social distancing and drives unity by way of leisure.

