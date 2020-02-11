Nicki Minaj + 50 Cent Reunite for Queen Radio: “Southside We Outside, one of my inspirations”

New York rapper Nicki Minaj and 50 cents detain Southside, Queens in 2020. The hip-hop couple teamed up for Nicki’s popular Queen radio show this week.

Big facts: On Monday, Fif and Nicki went to Instagram with photos of themselves at Queen Radio headquarters.

Southside we outside. One of my inspirations. #QGTM @ 50cent

Posted by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on February 10, 2020 at 3:13 p.m. PST

South side we know the vibes outside. @nickiminaj #queenradio #lecheminduroi #bransoncongac

A post shared by 50 cents (@ 50cent) on February 10, 2020 at 3:12 p.m. PST

Important details: Last weekend Nicki teased the fans with her highly anticipated Queen Radio show.

#QueenRadio NEW YORK EDITION Tomorrow (MONDAY) at 15:00 EST. Give away more of my personal #FendiPrintsOn and other merch. Also call US and international fans. A lucky guy can fly to the next show. Keep #YikesOutNow in your tweets to keep going. PLUSa CIPHER EXPIRES TMRW FOR THE FIRST TIME. I can’t tell you yet who will be part of it. It’s a surprise. YES, WE WILL RECEIVE SOME THANGZ + SPECIAL INTERVIEWS. @ beats1official @applemusic

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on February 9, 2020 at 9:03 am PST

Wait, there’s more: In early Friday Nicki blessed the globe with her new, tough single “Yikes”.

#YikesTonight on all platforms

Posted by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on February 6, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (PST)

Before you go: Last week a lot of memes made fun of Nicki and her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill clash publicly.

Imma needs her to meet at the nearest McDonald's parking lot.

A post shared by Celebrity memes (@hiphopmemesdaily) on February 6, 2020 at 6:35 am PST

