Nicki Minaj and her husband run to their former Meek Mill and almost have a fight

According to reports, the woman & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; and her husband Kenneth Petty are almost arguing with her ex boyfriend when they meet him on a shopping trip.

Nicki Minaj supposedly encountered her ex boyfriend gentle mill during a recent shopping trip. Rumor has it that the woman “Anaconda” and her surroundings were about to collide with the rapper from Philadelphia and her own people.

Internet conversations started after the rapper Gag reflex He took individual photos with Nicki and Meek and then posted them on social media. Although he said the pictures were taken in different stores, he suggested that they were in the same building.

He wrote on Twitter that the two parties “start with beef” and gave a more detailed story in his live video. Confirmed that Nicki was with her husband Kenneth Petty and a friend of Kenny apparently confirmed it when he posted on Instagram: “I heard that the older brother has already pulled out your team in that store, just him and my wife!”

<br />

Nicki Minaj started dating Meek Mill in 2015. She was put in an uncomfortable situation when her then boyfriend fired her boyfriend. A D. When he finally broke up with Meek in 2017, he reconciled with Drake. However, he fell in love with Drake again when he decided to end his enmity with Meek in 2018.

Drake and Meek worked together on a song for the new Meek album that was released in the same year as Nicki & # 39; s. According to reports, I was not happy. She criticized the duo in one of her new songs and rejected Drake in one Young money meeting for your music video. She also joined forces with Kanye West in another project amid Drake’s enmity with Kanye. Ultimately, they will no longer be followed on social networks in 2018.

While Nicki Minaj is now married to Kenneth Petty, Meek Mill is currently waiting for a baby with his girlfriend Milano.

