[nicki-minaj-appears-to-be-easter-day-all-set-in-steamy-new-busty-pic-w/-pink-hair]

New York rapper Nicki Minaj is trying to keep her social media pages pumping with fresh new written content. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this 7 days to share a busty shot of herself in Trinidad.

Big Points: On Monday, Nicki went to her Instagram website page and did not hold back again with a Woman Crush Day to day-deserving pic.

Substantial-Critical Specifics: This past Sunday, Nick shared footage of herself and boo Kenny Petty regular flexing aboard a non-public airplane to her country.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a7dg0URGB2Q?feature=oembed" title="SOHH’s Top 5 Hip-Hop Couples" width="1200"></noscript>

Wait, There’s Far more: A couple of times back, Nicki shared footage of herself chilling alongside her young sister and dad.

Right before You Go: Very last 7 days, Nicki strike up Twitter to geek out over her new “Yikes” single making her the very first woman rapper to debut at No. 1 on the Digital Music Product sales chart with a solo anthem.