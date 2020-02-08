Nicki Minaj calls “Dirty Bum B ***** s” on New Fire YIKES Single: “I am the Queen of the King”

Young money’s Nicki Minaj is really back-grind on your music. The hip-hop star got through this week for her barbies with a new “Yikes” single.
Big facts: Early Friday, Nicki blessed the globe with her new audio banger.
#YikesTonight on all platforms
Important details: This week, a lot of memes made fun of Nicki and her former boyfriend Meek Mill clash publicly.
Wait, there’s more: This week, Nicki scored big hits by unloading a lot of troll posts targeting her former boo.
Nicki Minaj blazes Meek Mill and calls him a clown. , (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) TDE #NBAYoungBoy #OVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #MeekMill #NickiMinaj
Before you go: Instead of remaining a mother, Meek defended his image and brightened Minaj with a series of dissidents and allegations.
