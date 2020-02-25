[nicki-minaj-can-do-no-wrong-in-stunning-trinidad-outfit:-“me-me-on-the-tribe-truck-correct-now”]

New York rapper Nicki Minaj is keeping it down for Trinidad. The hip-hop star has shared some new footage and pic of herself looking gorgeous abroad.

Large Details: On Tuesday, Onika strike up her Instagram page with some ought to-like and should-see content.

Large-Key Aspects: On Monday, Nicki went online and didn’t hold back again with a Woman Crush Everyday-worthy pic.

Hold out, There is More: This earlier Sunday, Nick shared footage of herself and boo Kenny Petty steady flexing aboard a private airplane to her place.

Prior to You Go: A couple of times back, Nicki shared footage of herself chilling together with her more youthful sister and dad.