[Nicki Minaj Gets More Boo’d Up W/ Her Hubby Kenny Petty Aboard Non-public Aircraft To Trinidad: “My Attractive Country”]

New York rapper Nicki Minaj would like folks to know what nation she’s repping on the normal. The hip-hop star went online this weekend to share footage of herself demonstrating big adore to Trinidad.

Significant Specifics: On Sunday, Nick went to Instagram with footage of herself and boo Kenny Petty continual flexing aboard a non-public airplane to her state.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a7dg0URGB2Q?feature=oembed" title="SOHH’s Top 5 Hip-Hop Couples" width="1200"></noscript>

On A Connected Observe: A number of times back, Nicki shared footage of herself chilling along with her youthful sister and dad.

Wait around, There is Much more: On Tuesday, Nicki hit up Twitter to geek out over her new “Yikes” one earning her the initial woman rapper to debut at No. one on the Electronic Tune Gross sales chart with a solo anthem.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R_RJPTR5wIU?feature=oembed" title="Nicki Minaj - Yikes (Lyric Video)" width="1200"></noscript>

Ahead of You Go: On Monday, Nicki hit up Instagram with a ought to-see clip of herself on a bed twerking.