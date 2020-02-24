nicki-minaj-is-supposedly-pregnant-by-her-new-husband!-(1st-preggo-images)

According to stories, Nicki Minaj is expecting, at minimum which is what she needs her fans to feel.

The rapper of “Yikes,quot posted a video clip clip of her on a personal airplane that was heading to Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival this 7 days.

Nicki was on the aircraft with her new partner, leisure executive Kenneth Petty, and they both of those appeared to enjoy each other’s corporation in their personal jet. But then, the shorter clip becomes intriguing. Kenneth is viewed rubbing Nicki’s tummy, as if she were being pregnant.

As you can picture, Nicki’s followers, the Barbs, went nuts, quite a few flooded Nicki’s Twitter feed with inquiries. But Nicki never answered the dilemma immediately.

Girl, are you pregnant or not? A supporter asks. Nicki responded by declaring, “Why do I truly feel like I’m about to get a beating? All people swears, my mom Chile. I am expecting with so many thoughts for this album. It will be the best.”

Right here is the online video: