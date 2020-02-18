[nicki-minaj-just-received-twerker-of-the-year-w/-final-booty-shaking-thirst-lure-clip:-“h*e-s**t”]

New York rapper Nicki Minaj want some regard put on her twerking skills. The hip-hop heavyweight went on the internet this extended holiday break weekend with some significant booty-shaking epic’nests.

Significant Facts: On Monday, Nicki strike up Instagram with the should-see clip of herself on a mattress twerking with the caption “H*e st.”

Higher-Key Particulars: On Friday, Onika went on the internet with a slideshow of boo’d up moments along with her hubby Kenny Petty and promised additional to occur.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a7dg0URGB2Q?feature=oembed" title="SOHH’s Top 5 Hip-Hop Couples" width="1200"></noscript>

Wait, There is A lot more: In excess of the past number of days, Nicki has flooded her Instagram webpage with gushy footage together with Petty.

Just before You Go: Recently, Onika went on the internet with footage of herself and hubby Kenny Petty doing work out alongside one another.