[nicki-minaj-proves-she’s-out-in-this-article-profitable-w/-no-feature,-video-clip,-overall-performance,-radio,-spotify-playlists-or-promo:-“yikes”]

New York rapper Nicki Minaj desires some huge regard put on her name. The hip-hop superstar has reacted to the large results of her lately unveiled “Yikes” banger.

Major Information: On Tuesday, Nicki strike up Twitter to geek out around the new one building her the very first woman rapper to debut at No. one on the Electronic Tune Sales chart with a solo anthem.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R_RJPTR5wIU?feature=oembed" title="Nicki Minaj - Yikes (Lyric Video)" width="1200"></noscript>

Superior-Vital Details: On Monday, Nicki hit up Instagram with a ought to-see clip of herself on a bed twerking.

Wait around, There is More: On Friday, Onika went on the internet with a slideshow of boo’d up times together with her hubby Kenny Petty and promised more to occur.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a7dg0URGB2Q?feature=oembed" title="SOHH’s Top 5 Hip-Hop Couples" width="1200"></noscript>

Ahead of You Go: More than the earlier handful of days, Nicki has flooded her Instagram web site with gushy footage along with Petty.