[nicki-minaj-reacts-to-her-nsfw-twerking-clip-instantly-landing-on-adult-website:-“the-caption”]

Younger Money’s Nicki Minaj is out in this article proving she has some really serious NSFW vibes. The hip-hop star has reacted to her new booty-shaking footage landing on adult web-site Pornhub.

Huge Information: Very last night, Nicki strike up her Instagram Story to burst out in laughter above her footage getting labeled “Juicy Thick Trinidadian Twerking.”

Higher-Crucial Aspects: On Monday, Nicki strike up Instagram with the will have to-see clip of herself on a bed twerking with the caption “H*e st.”

Hold out, There’s Far more: On Friday, Onika went on line with a slideshow of boo’d up times alongside her hubby Kenny Petty and promised far more to appear.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a7dg0URGB2Q?feature=oembed" title="SOHH’s Top 5 Hip-Hop Couples" width="1200"></noscript>

Ahead of You Go: In excess of the previous few times, Nicki has flooded her Instagram website page with gushy footage along with Petty.