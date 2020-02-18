[nicki-minaj-reacts-to-her-nsfw-twerking-clip-instantly-landing-on-adult-website:-“the-caption”]

As viewed on SOHH.com – stick to @sohh @sohhdotcom
Younger Money’s Nicki Minaj is out in this article proving she has some really serious NSFW vibes. The hip-hop star has reacted to her new booty-shaking footage landing on adult web-site Pornhub.
Huge Information: Very last night, Nicki strike up her Instagram Story to burst out in laughter above her footage getting labeled “Juicy Thick Trinidadian Twerking.”
Higher-Crucial Aspects: On Monday, Nicki strike up Instagram with the will have to-see clip of herself on a bed twerking with the caption “H*e st.”
Hold out, There’s Far more: On Friday, Onika went on line with a slideshow of boo’d up times alongside her hubby Kenny Petty and promised far more to appear.
Ahead of You Go: In excess of the previous few times, Nicki has flooded her Instagram website page with gushy footage along with Petty.