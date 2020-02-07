Nicki Minaj returns with daring new song ‘Yikes’

Nicki Minaj has returned with her first new music from 2020. You can listen to the new song “Yikes” below.

Minaj released the so-called “set-up track” at a Pollstar live event last night (February 6). The track was delayed a few hours after it was originally planned to release at midnight.

Minaj called herself the “damned queen” on the track and was released a few days after teasing the new release in a clip and only a few months after Minaj announced her retirement from the music.

At the Pollstar live event, Minaj hinted that a new tour could come soon after telling fans that she was “excited to be back on the street”.

Before the shock was announced, Minaj had been working on a new album, which she described in an interview as “wild, funny and apologetic”.

Minaj clarified her announcement later, saying that the term “retirement” referred to whether she would release her fifth album, XXL Magazine reported.

“When I posted this retirement tweet, I knew I had pre-recorded music that would come out,” said Minaj.

“So retirement was sort of a discussion about my album. Do I want to go back and record my fifth album? That’s what I was talking about, but of course I knew that – I am always asked to do features and I like features. So it was really about my fifth album. “