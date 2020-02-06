Nicki Minaj says she hates “Anaconda” and I’m a little hurt, TBH

During a question and answer session with fans at the Pollstar Live conference in Beverly Hills, Nicki Minaj admitted that she doesn’t like a whole bunch of her old songs, including “Anaconda” and “Starships”.

“So much for my discography,” she replied when asked if there were certain pieces she regretted. “I wish I had never recorded“ Anaconda ”. I like the video, but urghhh. “

“I could go on and on,” she went on and on. “I hate spaceships … I just thought, why did I do that? I really think that every time I hear it. “Look at the devastating confessions below.

Nicki Minaj at the Pollstar Live conference on wanting never to record her hits “Anaconda”, “Starships” and “Your Love”. pic.twitter.com/krSVy9WwVp

– Nicki Minaj Stats (@statsofminaj) February 6, 2020

Now Nicki’s admission of her hateful hatred has hit my 16- or 19-year-old self like a slap in the tail.

Yes, musically she’s in a different place right now, and yes, many of her straight-up raps are also orgasms for the ear, but you can’t deny the cultural impact of both “Starships” and “Anaconda” in 2012 and 2014 To deny such a fact would be a disadvantage for pop culture, Jesus and, frankly, your soul.

And for the haters out there who are all like ‘Trash, this shit is trash’, you shouldn’t deny that you once went to a house party in middle school and drank 2 coronas and a sip of a passion fruit UDL, Pasha – Rash in full view, drenched with sweaty sweat and screaming “higher than a motherfucker”.

Don’t even try.

As we look at the subject, can we look at Nicki’s “Anaconda” wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin again, apart from the fact that she looks damn ridiculous?

(Image: Tristar Media / Getty Images)

A real hate crime against Onika.

But also my face when Onika says she hates her pop classics:

(Image: Tristar Media / Getty Images)

I think we can all appreciate that “Anaconda” and “Starships” are both slap-worthy tracks that more than deserve to be in Minaj’s Hall of Fame. And for those of you who don’t agree, I’m just not going to listen. Stream “Anaconda” and “Starships” for nostalgic endorphins and clear skin.