[nicki-minaj-twins-w/-her-very-little-sister-ming-+-father-in-new-relatives-ambitions-driven-clip]

As seen on SOHH.com – abide by @sohh @sohhdotcom

Youthful Money’s Nicki Minaj is putting household very first. The hip-hop diva has shared some footage of herself clocking in time with her sister and dad.

Major Points: Very last evening, Nicki strike up Instagram with the have to-see footage alongside her fam.

Substantial-Critical Particulars: On Tuesday, Nicki hit up Twitter to geek out over her new “Yikes” single producing her the to start with feminine rapper to debut at No. 1 on the Electronic Track Sales chart with a solo anthem.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R_RJPTR5wIU?feature=oembed" title="Nicki Minaj - Yikes (Lyric Video)" width="1200"></noscript>

Wait, There is Extra: On Monday, Nicki hit up Instagram with a will have to-see clip of herself on a mattress twerking.

Ahead of You Go: Very last Friday, Onika went on the internet with a slideshow of boo’d up times together with her hubby Kenny Petty and promised more to occur.