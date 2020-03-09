Department of Justice

Nicki MinajThe husband is finally catching his ducks on a series of West Coast lines – registering himself as a sex offender, and is looking to make the process worse.

Kenneth Petty is now entered in the California Megan’s Law database, which tracks state sex offenders. We do not know what day he registered, but it was clear that he was soon after his arrest on Wednesday last week – thus one day, for sure.

He is listed as 5’9 “, 170lbs … and has an address in Bev Hills. Also check his booking photo – Ken is not too happy to be in custody.

TMZ closed the story … basically KP taken by cops after a traffic stop last year in Bev Hills – authorities say they learned he was registered as a sex offender in NY, but not yet in California books.

He was charged in L.A. County D.A. for not registering … before the feds arrested him last week for the same crime. While L.A. County is leaving. Delayed, Petty will return to court next month for a federal case – and she’ll wear an ankle monitor forever.

He should also keep his nose cleaner – more of the condition of his bundle is not drugs, including legal weeds.

Petty’s sex offender status stems from a 1995 convinced in NY for first-degree rape attempt.