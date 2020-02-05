Nico Santos, the star of Crazy Rich Asians, is thought to be the parasite co-author: “We don’t look the same”

A Crazy Rich Asians actor has announced a US television show to mistake him for another Asian star.

Filipino-American actor Nico Santos, who starred in Rome-Com in 2018 as Nick Young’s cousin, Oliver T’sien, and also starred in the US comedy success story Superstore, shared a cheeky reaction after Entertainment and Sports Today had apparently tagged him on a photo on social media.

The only problem is that the person in the picture is Han Jin-Won, the Korean co-author of the award-winning foreign film Parasite.

Nico Santos (left) was mistaken for parasite co-author Han Jin-Won. (Getty)

“THIS IS HAN JIN-WON, HE CO-WROTE PARASIT,” Santos tweeted about the picture that reporter Margie Rey interviewed Jin-Won.

“WE DO NOT LIKE ANYTHING. WE ONLY WEAR GLASSES. JESUS ​​CHRIST. F —“

While neither Rey nor the program have responded directly to Santos’ tweet, the label on the show’s Facebook page has been changed.

“Margie Rey, presenter on Entertainment Today, interviews Han Jin Won, a co-candidate for the Writers Guild Award, with Bong Joon Ho for the original script for her film” Parasite “at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards” ,

Santos on the set of Crazy Rich Asians with actress Michelle Yeoh. (Warner Bros)

Meanwhile, many on social media believe that the photo was less about false identity than racism.

The idea that all Asians look the same outraged many Twitter users who didn’t hold back social media.

“And your glasses aren’t even that similar. Racism at its best. 🙁 Excuse me, friend,” one wrote while another commented: “JESUS. Can we Asians ever take a break?!”

Another refused the program because he had “only one job” and still didn’t do the necessary research.

“So don’t look the same, but they haven’t even investigated. Go into the parasite’s IMDb and see that you are not separate from it and that it is Han Jin-Won,” they commented.

In 2008, actress Lucy Liu was mistaken for another Asian-American star journalist, Lisa Ling.

Liu – who became famous in the 90s comedy Ally McBeal and then hit Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill – said it was lazy and ignorant to think that all Asians looked the same.

“It’s like saying that Hillary Clinton looks like Janet Reno,” Lui told USA Today at the time.

Actress Lucy Liu (left) has been mistaken for journalist Lisa Ling in the past. (Getty)

Celebrities and their like children: photos