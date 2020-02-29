[nicola-adams-phone-calls-for-united-kingdom-admirers-to-back-again-future-olympians-at-london-qualifiers]

RINGSIDE 29/02/2020

📷 Workforce GB

TWO-TIME Olympic gold medallist, Nicola Adams, has urged Fantastic Britain’s boxers to use the assist of the home group to their gain when they take component in the Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic Qualifying occasion at the Copper Box Arena in London from 14-24 March 2020.

Adams loved large dwelling support when she received her historic to start with gold medal in 2012 and believes that having the qualifier in London can aid the British boxers to increase their stage of effectiveness and is a excellent opportunity for them to safe their put at Tokyo 2020 at the to start with time of inquiring.

Talking throughout a modern check out to the GB Boxing fitness center in Sheffield Adams said: “Having the opportunity to box in front of their property group in London is going to be excellent for the boxers likely to the qualifier. They just want to take in all of that and keep in mind that the entire state and the country is driving them when they phase in the ring and box.

“As lengthy as they work tough and listen to the coaches, I know they will do effectively.”

Getting a short while ago retired from experienced boxing as an unbeaten planet winner, Adams will be working at the Boxing Highway to Tokyo in London as a presenter for the Olympic Channel and is searching forward to viewing a selection of the British boxers in their bid to qualify for Tokyo.

“The boxers I am on the lookout ahead to watching are Caroline Dubois, Lauren Price tag and Pat McCormack,” described Adams. “They are all truly good athletes that are successful almost everything at the moment, so I am sure they will do actually excellent in the qualifiers.”

Caroline Dubois has an unblemished track record as a junior and youth boxer and has been in comparison to Nicola Adams. The 19-calendar year-previous is the European, planet and Olympic youth winner and will make her debut as a as a senior on the to start with working day of the event, 14 March. Provided Dubois helps make it by means of the preliminary rounds, her qualification bout will be in the 12: 00 session on Thursday 19 March.

Lauren Value is the reigning world, Commonwealth and European Game titles champion. She will start off her campaign on Tuesday 17 March and expects to box for a qualifying location on Friday 20 March.

Pat McCormack is the 2019 European Games champion and earth championship silver medallist. His 1st bout is because of to be on Monday 16 March and furnished he progresses properly via the preliminary rounds, his qualification bout will be in the 12: 00 session on Friday 20 March.

Boxing Street to Tokyo is the biggest Olympic boxing celebration to be held in England due to the fact the 2012 Olympic Games and will see more than 350 male and female boxers from about 40 nations compete for 77 qualification destinations at Tokyo 2020.

Tickets are on sale at https://see.tickets/boxingroadtotokyo with costs starting off at £5 (£2.50 concessions).

The tournament will be streamed are living on the Olympic Channel at https://www.olympicchannel.com/.

Even further info about the function which include a competition routine is available at www.boxingroadtotokyolondon.org.