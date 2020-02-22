[Nicola Docherty joins the Glasgow City Women’s Rangers | Soccer information]

%MINIFYHTML14c4830650051e3fd36875e0833b766711%

Nicola Docherty has joined the Rangers soon after eight many years in Glasgow City

Rangers Gals has signed Scottish global Nicola Docherty in a two-calendar year deal with the metropolis of Glasgow.

The 27-year-aged tends to make the short change by way of the city of the 13 consecutive champions of the Scottish Women’s Leading League, with Rangers giving professional contracts for the initial time this year.

Remaining-again Docherty, who was aspect of Scotland’s initially team to appear in a Women’s Planet Cup very last summer time and has 21 games, returns to the Rangers who at first joined them since Falkirk Ladies in 2010.

Docherty reported RangersTV: “I am really excited to be in this article, it is a great club and a club that I have supported given that I was a child.

“Naturally I have been to the Rangers in advance of and then I still left and ventured somewhere else, but when the prospect came to return I assumed it was some thing I could not refuse.”

“In conditions of what the Rangers request to achieve in this article and the guidance that the men’s staff is providing to the women’s staff, I imagine that will only be greater for women’s football in Scotland and I hope it carries on to progress.”

Docherty has 21 caps for Scotland Girls

Docherty had been in the town of Glasgow considering that 2012 and also received five Scottish Women’s Cups and four SWPL Cups at the club whilst gaining considerable working experience in the Champions League.

Talking about signing, Amy McDonald, Rangers women’s and women’s soccer supervisor, claimed: “Bringing Nicola back again to Rangers, her childhood club, was normally a precedence for us when we started out to assemble a workforce for 2020 .

“Her pedigree speaks for herself in phrases of what she will contribute to our crew, she is a unique player and acquiring her on board is an remarkable time for us.”

“It is internationally tested and will include an additional level of leadership to the group of ladies we have collected below.

“They can admire what she has accomplished and be encouraged, as very well as advantage from her means in the area.”

“Their acquisition demonstrates that the Rangers are attracting significant quality players and how quite a few persons want to be section of what we are creating in this article for the potential and over and above.”