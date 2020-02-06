Nicola Gobbo wanted to belong in the underworld

Nicola Gobbo had a chance to get out of the claws of the underworld when she helped a gangland crook to attack his companions, including the underworld killer Carl Williams.

But she didn’t take it because she wanted to “belong”.

The gangland attorney, who pretended to be an informant, said she could have told another client accused of the first gangland roller that she had been in conflict and could not represent him.

However, their desire to integrate into the underworld trumped their customer commitments.

“It was mostly mine – it sounds pitiful – inability to say no and my need to be wanted or to be valued or to be valued,” she said of an investigation into her information today.

Ms. Gobbo once claimed that she was the key to the first Gangland witness to a series of murders of Williams, but now agrees that this was an exaggeration.

Nicola Gobbo faces the third day of the Royal Commission. (Vince Caligiuri)

The man had told the police when he was arrested that he wanted to help, but she still believes that it matters.

Ms. Gobbo read the man’s statements to the police and made changes. She corrected an “obvious lie” in his claim that he did not know that one of the murders would be a murder.

In the testimony, the man involved another Ms. Gobbo client, a man who was faced with a wealth of evidence against him, also decided to roll with her help.

She did not tell him that she could not represent him because she feared that this would trigger her participation in the first witness.

Chris Winneke QC, who supported the investigation, said that if she had told the second reel and Williams what she had done, they would know that she is only doing her job as a lawyer and will stop hiring her.

“You could kill me first, but yes, that’s a possibility,” she said.

The police informant admits that she “wanted” to belong in the underworld. (Angelia Wylie / The Age)

Mr. Winneke said the real reason she didn’t say anything was that she wanted to keep working for her customers from the underworld and ingratiate themselves with them.

It wasn’t the whole reason, but it was part of it, she said.

“Looking back, I wanted to be part of it,” she said.

Ms. Gobbo has already told the investigation that she felt Williams was above her to protect herself from what her customer said.

Ms. Gobbo claimed today that her infamous 10-key letter was written at the request of the police.

The 2015 letter to deputy commissioner Steve Fontana said that it was crucial for the first gangland roller to be defrauded.

Other highlights included the fall of the tomato can ecstasy importers and the conviction of Faruk Orman for the murder of Victor Peirce.

Mr. Orman was acquitted last year for her involvement in his case.

But she never really knew how valuable her information was.

“It could have been a little piece of the puzzle or an important thing. I was never told anything,” she said.