[nicola-roberts-would-like-girls-aloud-to-reunite-for-group’s-impending-twentieth-anniversary]

Nicola Roberts has expressed that she would like to see Girls Aloud reunite for the impending anniversary of the group’s debut single.

The team – designed up of Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding – were being fashioned on ITV expertise demonstrate Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, ahead of they break up in 2013 with a variety of members pursuing solo occupations.

Now in an job interview on This Morning, Roberts has shared that she would “love to get back again with the girls” for the 20th anniversary of their very first one, ‘Sound of the Underground’.

Showing on the morning chat show right after winning the 1st series of The Masked Singer in the British isles, Roberts explained: “I would like to get back with the women and us place on a present, and just place it on for the admirers seriously.”

Just after revealing that performing stay was the group’s favorite point to do, she added: “So I feel that we just have to cross that bridge when the anniversary comes and see exactly where we all are.”

‘Sound of the Underground’ turns 20 on December 16, 2022.

Nicola Roberts. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Somewhere else in the job interview, Roberts reported that she would like to history a 2nd solo album to stick to-up her debut release, 2011’s ‘Cinderella Eyes’.



“I was 24 when I manufactured it. It was excellent. I carefully relished creating a human body of work and currently being equipped to throw a load of creative imagination into it,” she reported.

“I’m just about to go into a enjoy identified as Metropolis of Angels. I was going to consider and have a few matters functioning together with the enjoy, but I underestimated how much work the engage in truly is…after the enjoy, I’d love to then produce a file and go again into that.”

Previous 12 months it was unveiled that Cheryl‘s waxwork had been taken out from Madame Tussauds since its curators reportedly believe that she is “no longer suitable.”

The former Girls Aloud singer and X Variable judge’s determine was introduced to the London vacationer attraction in 2010.